Turkiye commemorates 101st anniversary of Victory Day

Turkiye, on Wednesday, commemorated the 101st anniversary of its Victory Day, marking the decisive defeat of the occupying Greek army in the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922, Anadolu Agency reports.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior government and high-ranking military officials, and the opposition leader laid a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic. A minute of silence was followed by the Turkish national anthem.

“Dear Ataturk, we are proud of reaching the 101 years of patrol of the great victory you describe as the immortal monument of the Turkish nation’s idea of ​​freedom and independence.

“Today, which is one of the turning points of our glorious history, we commemorate you, your comrades-in-arms, the honourable members of the Grand National Assembly and our martyrs with mercy,” Erdogan wrote in the memorial book at Anitkabir.

Also marking Victory Day, First Lady, Emine Erdogan, said the 1922 victory is a sign of the will and determination of the Turkish nation.

“It is the message of hope given to the whole world by a nation whose heart beats with the love of the country,” she said on X, commemorating Ataturk and all fallen soldiers.

‘Heroic epic’

Vice President, Cevdet Yilmaz, said the Turkish nation brought a new direction to the world history on 30 August, 1922.

“The price paid for making Anatolia a homeland, the strength we derive from our past, the superior courage and foresight of our nation are the greatest assurance of our independence,” Yilmaz said on X.

Parliament Speaker, Numan Kurtulmus, said the 1922 victory is a “heroic epic” and a sign of independence.

“30 August is the day for us to be reborn with the love of the homeland and to exist in this land forever freely. Happy Victory,” Kurtulmus said on X.

Marking the Great Offensive, the National Defence Ministry remembered Commander-in-Chief, Ataturk, the national struggle, those killed during the war and veterans with mercy, gratitude and respect.

Stressing that 30 August is the seal of independence, the Ministry said: “30 August was the last day for the Greek Army. Commander-in-Chief, Mustafa Kemal Pasha (ordered): ‘Armies, your first target is the Mediterranean! Forward!’ “The Greek Army was completely dispersed in the battle that lasted until the evening. 30 August was now a day of victory!”

National Defence Minister, Yasar Guler, said with this victory, the process for the establishment of the Republic of Turkiye has begun.

“Our noble nation, despite the most difficult conditions and impossibilities, started its independence struggle against those who meant our sovereignty and independence, and concluded with a unique victory on 30 August by writing a great heroic epic,” Guler said in a statement.

He added that the Turkish Army, inspired by its ancestors, continues to work day and night to eliminate all kinds of threats and dangers to the peace and security of Turkiye.

Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, said with this “glorious” victory, the heroic nation has risen from its ashes once again.

With the 30 August Victory, the Turkish nation has shown to the whole world that it will never be chained, and that it will never compromise its dignity and honour, Altun stressed.

“Our liberation struggle, which was carried to victory under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, set an outstanding example not only for the independence of the Turkish nation, but also for the liberation of the oppressed, who were wanted to be crushed and exploited “within the steel armoured walls of imperialism,” he added.

The Great Offensive – one of the greatest military victories in history – was launched by the Turkish Armed Forces on 26 August, 1922, under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkiye, and ended on 18 September that same year.

From 26 August to 30 August of 1922, Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupinar (considered part of the Greco-Turkish War) in Turkiye’s western Kutahya province, where Greek forces were decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories which would collectively become the new Republic of Turkiye, a year later.

