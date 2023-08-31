Hamas condemns PA for killing Palestinian in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, condemned the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday for killing a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm.

“We strongly condemn the heinous crime committed by the PA security services which killed 25-year-old Abdul Qader Zaqdah,” said the movement. It pointed out that several Palestinians were wounded in the incident, including the father of Palestinian martyr Ramzy Al-Arda.

Hamas stressed that by killing the Palestinian, the PA “undermines civil peace and security in the occupied West Bank.” It added that this shooting reflects the “dangerous level of moral decline” of the PA executives. “It is essential to hold all criminals to account for their crimes.”

