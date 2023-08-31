Israel moving close to annexing West Bank settlements, rights group warns

The Israeli government on Sunday decided to grant land to the illegal Mevo’ot Jericho and Amichai settlements through the Settlement Division, disregarding international law and taking steps towards annexation of Palestinian land, warned Israeli NGO Peace Now.

The government revealed its plans to formalise the process of land allocation, aiming to facilitate the ongoing confiscation of Palestinian land. This, Peace Now warned, advances annexation and formalises the Settlement Division.

The Settlement Division is part of the World Zionist Organisation and is a non-governmental organisation which is funded by the Israeli government. It is authorised to create settlements in the West Bank on land licensed to it by the Civil Administration.

“Formalising the Settlement Division as the official entity in charge of land allocation to settlers will be another significant annexation act of Area C in the West Bank,” Peace Now said.