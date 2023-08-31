Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Kurdish health officials confirm 10 cholera cases in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah

August 31, 2023 at 1:29 pm

Oral cholera vaccine [Sazzad Hossain/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) officials, on Thursday, confirmed the detection of 10 cholera cases in Suleimaniyah in northern Iraq, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Local health authorities recorded 10 cholera cases in the province,” provincial health official, Sabah Hawrami, told a press conference.

He said around 70 people have been placed under observation to determine whether they are infected with the disease.

Hawrami noted that around 100 people are admitted to hospitals in Suleimaniyah every day due to diarrhoea and vomiting.

“Not all of them, however, are infected with cholera,” he said, blaming unclean water for the cholera outbreak in the area.

“All measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the disease in the region,” Hawrami said.

Cholera is caused by ingesting bacteria found in contaminated water or food. If left untreated, it could cause death.

READ: Up to 1m people ‘disappeared’ in Iraq in last half century – UN

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in IraqKurdistanMiddle EastNews

Trending