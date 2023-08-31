Measles kills 413 children in Yemen: WHO

At least 413 children died from the deadly measles disease in war-torn Yemen in seven months, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.



“As of 31 July this year, the number of suspected cases of measles and rubella in Yemen has reached almost 34,300 cases and 413 deaths, compared to 27,000 cases and 220 associated deaths in 2022,” the WHO said in a statement.



The outbreak of the deadly diseases comes amid dire conditions in Yemen, including “the economic decline and low incomes, displacement and overcrowded living conditions in camps, coupled with an overwhelmed health system, low immunisation rates,” the UN agency said.



The WHO said it continues to work with the local health authorities and international partners “to increase support for routine vaccination interventions.”



Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is prevalent in children. It causes painful skin rashes, sore eyes, fever, stiff muscles and severe coughing for almost everyone who contracts the virus.



Yemen has been mired by chaos and violence since September 2014 when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sana’a. A military coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, entered the war in early 2015 to restore the government to power.



The almost nine-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions risking starvation.

