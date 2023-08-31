UN renews mandate of peacekeepers in Lebanon

The UN Security Council resolution to renew the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is expected to be agreed today, even after it was put on hold yesterday following disagreements between key members.

France drafted the resolution to renew the peacekeeping mission for another year. However, the US, UAE and UK were reportedly frustrated over the wording which, they argued, weakened freedom of movement for UN troops.

In an amended version of the draft resolution reported by Al-Arabiya English, France agreed to permit “unannounced patrols”, having rejected the wording in the initial draft. The following was also re-inserted: “[The UN] demands the parties cease any restrictions and hindrances to the movement of UNIFIL personnel and guarantee the freedom of movement of UNIFIL, including by allowing announced and unannounced patrols.”

The draft resolution also urges Israel to expedite the withdrawal of its army from northern Ghajar and the adjacent area north of the Blue (Border) Line.

Lebanese movement Hezbollah is reported to have voiced its opposition to the change in language. One of the main sticking points that Hezbollah criticised was the authorisation for UNIFIL troops to move freely and conduct operations without seeking permission or coordinating with the Lebanese government.

Established in 1978, UNIFIL has been responsible for monitoring Lebanon’s southern border with Israel. With its mandate set for annual renewal, previous authorisation for the deployment ended today.

Further details about yesterday’s stalemate shows that diplomats from member states were prepared to abstain from voting during the scheduled session due to their frustration with what they saw as attempts to appease Hezbollah. The vote was delayed, and shuttle diplomacy ensued.

After Israel had invaded Lebanon during the 1975-1990 Lebanese civil war — the occupation state first invaded its neighbour in 1978 and then did so again in 1982 — it continued to occupy territory in southern Lebanon until 2000, when it announced a withdrawal. While this withdrawal was certified by the UN, Lebanon disputed it, arguing that the Shebaa Farms is part of its own sovereign territory, and not part of the Syrian Golan Heights occupied by Israel.

