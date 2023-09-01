Calls for UK gov't to drop anti-boycott bill

More than 70 civil society groups headed to the British prime minister’s residence, Downing Street, yesterday to hand in a petition signed by thousands of people opposed to the government’s Economic Activity of Public Bodies bill.

The anti-boycott bill, which includes a special anti-democratic clause that blocks public bodies in Britain from sanctioning Israel, is about to enter its Committee stage in parliament, having passed its second reading but is facing widespread, cross-party criticism. The Scottish government has formally announced its opposition to the bill and pressure is growing on the Welsh government to do the same, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) said in statement.

The delegation to Downing Street comprised PSC Director, Ben Jamal, Director of War on Want, Asad Rehman, Clare Baker from Unite the Union, and Grace Da Costa from Quakers in Britain. Trade unions, charities, NGOs, faith, climate justice, human rights and solidarity groups have stated that the bill will stifle a wide range of campaigns for justice, erode local democracy and present a threat to freedom of expression.

“The huge response to this petition reflects widespread alarm across whole swathes of progressive civil society that the anti-boycott bill represents a major attack on freedom of expression. Opposition to this bill is growing because it threatens, not just the ability of public bodies to take part in boycott and divestment campaigns in support of Palestinian rights, but all those who seek change through peaceful and democratic means,” PSC Director, Ben Jamal, said.

While Grace Da Costa, Quakers in Britain, added: “Boycotts and divestments are key tools in the campaign for equality, peace and sustainability. The government must withdraw this bill to protect human rights in the UK and around the world.”

