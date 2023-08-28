UK police offers financial reward for intel on missing Arab woman 

The UK police announced a reward of £50,000 ($62,000) for anyone who provides information about an Arab woman who disappeared in mysterious circumstances in 2019.

Hadir Al-Anzi and her daughter arrived in the UK on 7 November, 2018, seeking asylum. They both belong to the Bidoon community in Kuwait, a group of stateless people who do not hold Kuwaiti citizenship or the nationality of other countries.

Hadir was reported missing in 2019, and as a result, investigators began searching for her while the UK police operated on the assumption that she was a victim of deliberate violence, Sky News Arabia reported.

According to British police: “There has been a renewed appeal to the public to help find Hadir, as it is important to uncover the truth surrounding her disappearance,” adding that they have found no evidence to support the hypothesis that she is still alive.

The police said the primary goal is to provide answers to Hadir’s daughter.

The police called on anyone with information about Hadir’s whereabouts to come forward, stressing that such cases will remain open unless solved.

