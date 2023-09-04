Islamic Jihad calls on Palestinians in Israel to stop crimes, confront occupation

Senior Islamic Jihad Movement member, Muhammad Al-Harazin, called on Palestinian citizens of Israel to stop organised crimes that have escalated in their community and focus instead on confronting the Israeli occupation.

Al-Harazin said the steadfastness of Palestinians in Israel in their battle against the Israeli occupation and Zionist arrogance is more important than internal quarrels and conflicts.

He urged all Palestinians to unite as individuals and leaders, to curb and stop the organised crime plaguing Palestinian society, calling on the Palestinian leadership to assume its responsibilities and stop the repeated and organised crimes, which only benefit the Zionist enemy.

He indicated that the main goal of organised crime is to divert the Palestinians’ attention from Al-Aqsa Mosque, because they are the main protectors of the Muslim holy site after the Palestinians of Jerusalem.

Al-Harazin pointed out that the Israeli attempts to fragment and tear apart Palestinian society, to dilute its cause and dim its steadfastness will not stop, adding that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people will not stop either.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 160 Palestinian citizens of Israel have been murdered, including nine women, with a notable surge in fatalities during the month of July.

