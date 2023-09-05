Algerian: World moving towards ending hegemony

President of the Algerian National People’s Assembly, Ibrahim Bougali, yesterday said the world is moving towards ending the era of domination, control and exploitation of vulnerable people.

Speaking at the opening of the new parliamentary session, Bougali said Algeria has established itself on the international arena by being steadfast in its positions, making it a reliable partner in various bodies, organisations and its ties to other countries.

“Algeria is independent in its decision, which is not possible for many countries as a result of loyalties and dictates, or as a result of the weight of indebtedness and internal conditions,” he said.

Bougali lauded the peace initiative launched by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to resolve the crisis in Niger, which he said is based on Algeria’s firm belief in peaceful solutions through dialogue and the creation of conditions for internal consensus for countries away from external pressures.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had put forward an initiative for a political solution to the crisis in Niger, which began after the removal of the country’s President, Mohamed Bazoum, from power by the army on 27 July.

