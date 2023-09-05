Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Biden nominates former Treasury Secretary Lew as ambassador to Israel

September 5, 2023 at 4:42 pm

US President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the lowering of drug pricing in the East Room of the White House on August 29, 2023 in Washington DC, United States [Nathan Posner – Anadolu Agency]

US President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, announced former Treasury Secretary, Jack Lew, as his nominee for ambassador to Israel, the White House said in a statement, Reuters reports.

Lew, if confirmed by the US Senate, will face a complicated political situation, as Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, pushes through a judicial overhaul opposed by many Israelis and the Biden administration.

He would succeed Ambassador Tom Nides in the post.

In addition to Treasury Secretary, Lew served under former President Barack Obama as White House Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary of State for management and resources.

Lew was Director of the Office of Management and Budget, a position in President Bill Clinton’s Cabinet, from 1998 to 2001. In both the Democratic Clinton and Obama administrations, Lew served on the National Security Council.

Earlier, as special assistant to Clinton, he was an architect of the national service program, Americorps.

READ: Israel: official claims Saudi priority for normalisation is US security guarantee not Palestine

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

The wrong kind of Israeli: Avi Shlaim on life as an Iraqi Jew

More in Asia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsUS

Trending