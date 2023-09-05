Middle East Monitor
BTS member shares Banksy artwork painted on Separation Wall

September 5, 2023 at 3:50 pm

South Korean singer Kim Tae-hyung, a.k.a V of BTS is seen at the “CELINE” pop-up store opening event at The Hyundai Yeouido on March 30, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea [Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images]

Kim Tae-hyung, member of the popular Korean boy band BTS, yesterday shared a picture of street artist Banksy’s famous mural ‘Love is in the air‘ which is painted on Israel’s illegal Separation Wall in the occupied West Bank.

Street artist Banksy's famous mural 'Love is in the air' which is painted on Israel's illegal Separation Wall in the occupied West Bank [Instagram]

Korean BTS boy band member Kim Tae-hyung uploaded an image of street artist Banksy’s famous mural ‘Love is in the air’ on his Instagram story on 4 September 2023 which is painted on Israel’s illegal Separation Wall in the occupied West Bank [Thv/Instagram]

Tae-hyung shared the picture on his Instagram story with no comment. In it a reflection can be seen of someone holding up a peace sign.

Love Is In The Air, also known as Flower Thrower or LIITA, depicts a young man, dressed as a militant, wearing a backwards baseball cap and a bandana to mask the lower half of his face. He is caught in the middle of throwing a bouquet of flowers as if it were a grenade or Molotov cocktail. Despite the apparent aggression in his posture, the figure is getting ready to launch a universal symbol of love and peace as opposed to a weapon, according to Banksy Explained.
Though the original piece appeared in London, the most well-known version of the artwork was executed in 2003 on the Separation Wall in occupied East Jerusalem.

READ: Wonder Cabinet: a new cultural platform opens in Bethlehem

Banksy has painted a number of murals on the Separation Wall and within the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip. He also opened the Walled Off Hotel in occupied Bethlehem, which boasts of having  “the worst view of any hotel in the world” including direct views of the wall and of Israeli watchtowers.

In 2020, he donated one of his works, valued at over $1 million, in support of a children’s hospital in Bethlehem.
