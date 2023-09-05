France: 300 Muslim girls go to school in abaya despite ban

Almost 300 female students turned up for the new school year in France on Monday wearing an abaya, despite the loose full-length robe worn by Muslim women as a sign of modesty being banned in schools by the French authorities, Anadolu has reported. Sixty-seven of the girls refused to remove their abaya in school, the French education minister said earlier today.

Gabriel Attal insisted that the country’s code of secularism means that, “I do not want to be able to identify students’ religion in schools by looking at their outfit.” He stressed the importance of dialogue and explaining the purpose of this rule.

President Emmanuel Macron backed last week’s decision to ban the abaya and the qamis, a type of ankle-length shirt worn by men. He said on Monday that a unique attire could be adopted in schools, such as a pair of jeans, a tee shirt and a jacket.

Vincent Brengarth, a lawyer acting on behalf of Muslim Rights Action (ADM), tweeted on Friday that an appeal has been filed with the Council of State to seek the suspension of the abaya ban in school, which, he said, violates “several fundamental freedoms.” The top court in France will begin examining the case this afternoon.

The controversial move to ban the abaya sparked a backlash against the government. It has been criticised in recent years for targeting Muslims with statements and policies, as well as raids on mosques and charitable foundations, and an “anti-separatism” law that imposes broad restrictions on the community.

