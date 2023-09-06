IOM: over 7m internally displaced in Sudan

Nearly 7.1 million people have been internally displaced in Sudan, more than half of whom are newly displaced as a result of the conflict that began in April, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said in a statement yesterday.

“The people of Sudan deserve peace. Any further escalation of violence would further devastate the country and the region,” said Federico Soda, IOM director of the Department of Operations and Emergencies.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had said on Monday that it now expects 1.8 million to be displaced from Sudan by the end of the year, appealing for $1 billion to help Sudanese refugees amid reports of rising rates of disease and death among Sudanese refugees.