Syria’s SDF forcing Arab residents to flee homes in Deir Ez-Zor 

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have forced Arab residents of the Syrian governorate of Deir Ez-Zor to flee their villages, amid clashes with members of the local Arab tribes there, Anadolu reported.

Local sources told the agency that the SDF began targeting areas east and southeast of Deir Ez-Zor with heavy weapons and bombed several areas before Arab tribes gained control of them.

Hundreds of Arab families had to flee attacks by the SDF. Since the clashes broke out between the SDF and the Arab tribesmen on 27 August, Arab tribes have managed to clear 33 villages in the governorates of Deir Ez-Zor, Raqqa, Al-Hasakah, and the countryside of Manbij of SDF fighters.