EU grants protection to Turkiye Milas olives

The European Union, on Friday, granted Turkiye’s special Milas Yagli Zeytini olives the status of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), Anadolu Agency reports.

“Milas Yagli Zeytini protected designation of origin covers table olives of the Memecik variety grown in the Milas province” near the Aegean Sea, the European Commission explained in a statement announcing the decision.

The olives were listed as protected because of their quality “closely linked to the climatic conditions of the region and to the local know-how” of fermenting them in brine and preserving “with olive oil obtained from Memecik variety olives and fresh lemon slices”, the decision added.

This is the thirteenth Turkish food product that has received EU protection, including Giresun Tombul Findigi premium hazelnuts from the Black Sea Region, Suruc Nari pomegranates from Sanliurfa and desserts like kunefe from Antakya and baklava from Gaziantep.

The European Union maintains a register for the names of agricultural products, foodstuffs and drinks that enjoy protection across the bloc, featuring geographical indications, product qualities and legal protection instruments.

