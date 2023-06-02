EU adds pomegranate from south-east Turkiye to list of protected designation of origin

The European Union, on Friday, added the pomegranate from Turkiye's Sanliurfa region to the list of protected designation of origin (PDO), Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the European Commission said it has approved granting the status of PDO to the pomegranate, known as Suruc Nari in Turkiye, adding it to the list of the bloc's quality agricultural products and foodstuff.

The Suruc Nari received the PDO qualification because it is from the Sanliurfa region, part of the historical agricultural land of Mesopotamia's Fertile Crescent, which is one of the "genetic origins of Turkiye's pomegranates," the statement said.

This type of pomegranate differs from the other Turkish ones because of its "delicate and soft skin, yellowish colour, easy-to-remove arils, sweet and sour taste and aroma," it said.

This is the 10th Turkish food product that has received EU protection, including premium hazelnuts from the Black Sea Region and desserts like kunefe from Antakya and baklava from Gaziantep.

The European Union maintains a register for the names of agricultural products, foodstuffs, and drinks that enjoy protection across the bloc, featuring geographical indications, product qualities and legal protection instruments.

