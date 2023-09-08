Middle East Monitor
Palestine administrative court orders doctors strike to end

September 8, 2023 at 11:06 am

Palestinian Authority Minister of Health Mai Al-Kila [Wikipedia]

The Palestinian Administrative Court yesterday ordered the Doctors Syndicate to stop the strike carried out by its members with immediate effect, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, reiterated her call to the Doctors Syndicate to stop the strike, return to work and prioritise public interest, especially in light of the difficult circumstances and the escalation of attacks by the Israeli occupation army and settlers against Palestinians.

In a press statement, Al-Kaila called for dialogue, stressing that the only person harmed by the strikes is the Palestinian citizen.

