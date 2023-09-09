Italy to reinforce Tunisia’s fight against human trafficking

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi has confirmed that his country is working to strengthen Tunisia’s ability to fight human trafficking, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported on Friday.

This came during a meeting with the European Union (EU)’s Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Thursday.

“We plan to continue fruitful cooperation with the Commission for Neighbourhood and Enlargement for the same of reinforcing operational abilities of Tunisia to fight human traffickers,” Piantedosi asserted.

READ: Saudi Arabia, Italy sign MoU to boost relations

He added: “Thanks to the EU funding, we are developing a project in cooperation with the International Organisation for Migration and the National Construction Contractors Association to train migrants at work sites.”

Piantedosi continued: “At this stage of reviewing the EU’s multi-annual financial framework, we call for the reorganisation of resources to carry out border measures based on the terms of the European Charter.”

In July, Tunisia signed a comprehensive and strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the EU to improve the economy and create solutions for illegal migration.

READ: Tunisia: National Journalists Syndicate denounces Saied’s ‘systematic media restrictions’