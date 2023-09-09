Lebanon: Hundreds of Palestine refugees flee amid clashes at Ain Al-Hilweh camp

Hundreds of Palestinian refugee families fled their homes on Thursday after clashes between Fatah and other armed groups at Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp in south Lebanon, Sama News Agency reported.

The refugees sought refuge in mosques and parks, as well as in the headquarters of the municipality of the city of Sidon.

According to Sama, the refugees called for an immediate ceasefire and to end the suffering of residents of the refugee camp.

Spokesperson of the Islamic Medical Society Naser Ajram said: “Paramedics and relief teams were spread among the displaced refugees,” noting that the number of displaced refugees reached 1,200 on Thursday.

Ajram explained that some of the refugees relocated, reducing the number of displaced persons on the edge of the camp to 700, adding that 20 refugees were wounded.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that machine guns and heavy gun shells were used in Thursday’s armed clashes in the refugee camp.

