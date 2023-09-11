Algeria’s energy-giant Sonatrach launches digital platform to report corruption

Algerian state energy giant, Sonatrach, announced yesterday that it was launching a digital platform to report incidents of corruption and bribery.

The company said in a statement it has taken a decisive step in its fight against corruption by launching a digital reporting platform called Sonatrach Anti-corruption Compliance: SPEAKUP.

“This platform, developed with secure standards and tools, allows employees, partners, customers and other stakeholders to securely report serious illegal or illicit acts in accordance with the law and regulations in force, as well as any violation of Sonatrach’s anti-corruption policy and code of conduct,” the statement added.

The statement concluded that, through this programme, Sonatrach aims “to facilitate honest reporting of acts of corruption and bribery, and to strengthen its fight against corruption.”

Over the past two decades, Sonatrach has been involved in a number of corruption scandals involving company officials and foreigners. One of the most prominent corruption cases involves two Italian companies: Eni for energy and Saipem for engineering and construction.

The Algerian judiciary is also currently investigating Sonatrach’s acquisition of the Augusta oil refinery in Sicily in 2018, after which the company’s former CEO, Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour, was deported from the UAE 2021.

READ: Algeria offers emergency aid to quake-hit Morocco