Italy's Meloni, Qatari Emir hold talks on energy, migration in Doha

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, met with Qatari Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha and held “deep talks” on a range of matters, including energy, a statement by Meloni’s office said on Monday.

“The meeting has been an occasion to consolidate the excellent bilateral relations and personal relationship with Qatar’s head of state,” the statement said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The talks focused on bilateral issues and investments, including in the defence sector.

The two officials also discussed the collaboration between their countries on illegal migration.

The statement said that Meloni, who was accompanied by Italy’s Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, talked with the Qatari Emir about the energy partnership between the two countries and “about important opportunities of collaboration between companies of the two countries”, in particular, between Italy’s energy giant, ENI, and Qatar Energy.

The two government-controlled energy companies are already tied by a joint venture.

The visit also provided an opportunity to exchange views on the main challenges in the region, the statement said. During the visit, Meloni and Giorgetti also met Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

