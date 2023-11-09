Israeli soldier killed by airstrikes on Gaza, says Hamas's armed wing

The military wing of the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, said Thursday that an Israeli female soldier, who was captive, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, Anadolu Agency reports.

This brought the death toll of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip to 61, while the Al-Qassam Brigades also said another captive soldier had been injured in the strike.

Al-Qassam reports the death of the captive soldier, 19-year-old Fa’oul Azai Mark Asiyani, hailing from Modi’in settlement, and the injury of another captive soldier with moderate injuries in the Israeli airstrike that struck Gaza

said a statement by the armed group on Telegram.

They further indicated that they would later provide “documentation to substantiate this announcement’s accuracy,” without providing further details.

As of 1820 GMT, there has been no response from the Israeli side.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October, during which it took dozens of hostages.

At least 10,569 Palestinians, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, have been killed. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

READ: NGOs express disappointment at international conference organised by Macron for Gaza