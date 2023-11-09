Yemen: Houthis will continue targeting Israel until end of aggression against Gaza

Yemen’s Houthi movement has voted to continue operations against Israel in support of the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip until the occupation state ends its genocidal onslaught.

The announcement came after the Houthi-aligned armed forces downed a US MQ-9 Reaper drone yesterday. According to military spokesman Yahya Saree, the drone was conducting a “hostile, monitoring and spying” operation over Yemen’s territorial waters.

This is not the first time that the Houthis have shot down a US drone. According to AFP, the latest claim has been confirmed by a senior US defence official.

مشهد اسقاط طائرة الاستطلاع الامريكية التي اخترقت الاجواء الاقليمية اليمنية . pic.twitter.com/Okzi6sDShW — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) November 9, 2023

In a post shared on social media platform X, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam said that, “The downing of the American drone shows that our armed forces will continue their operations in support of Gaza until the Israeli acts of aggression stop.”

The Yemeni forces launched large-scale military strikes against Israeli targets on 31 October using a “large batch of ballistic and winged missiles, and a large number of drones.” On Tuesday, Saree announced that several drones had been launched towards “sensitive” sites in Israel.

The caretaker prime minister of the de-facto National Salvation Government (NSG) in Sanaa, Abdul Aziz Bin Habtoor, told Al-Alam that, “Sanaa will not stop until the Zionist killing machine stops in Gaza. This is a sacred duty for us and all Muslims and Arabs. However, it is primarily the task of the Arab countries.”

The apartheid state has killed over 10,000 Palestinians since 7 October, mostly women and children, and injured over 26,000 others.

OPINION: As I said, ‘Only Arab states aligned with Iran will oppose Zionism’