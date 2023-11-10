Qatar calls for international intervention to protect Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Qatar, on Friday, called on the international community to intervene urgently to protect Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in Gaza whose courtyard has been struck by Israel, according to officials, Anadolu Agency reports.

Medics and patients are also said to be in a state of fear due to constant explosions near the facility.

Qatar warned against the clear intention of the Israeli Occupation to commit a new massacre

the Foreign Ministry said, as the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.

The Ministry also added that it considers repeated provocations and targeting its surroundings and its outpatient clinics building as a “prelude to targeting the complex”.

It called on the international community to swiftly intervene to protect the complex, where thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

The Ministry reiterated

Its condemnation of Israeli bombardment of civilian structures including hospitals, schools, and refugee camps, which it has continued since the 7 October Hamas onslaught

Israel’s military accuses that Hamas operates a command centre at the site of the hospital, a claim the group and hospital officials have denied.

Besides a large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to an Israeli siege.

A total of 65 trucks, carrying food, medicines, health supplies, bottled water, blankets and hygiene products, as well as seven ambulances, crossed from Egypt into Gaza on Thursday, taking the number of trucks that have entered Gaza since 21 October to 821, according to the UN.

Prior to the start of hostilities, an average of 500 truckloads entered Gaza every working day.

