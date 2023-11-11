Hamas: Israel’s massacres against displaced a ‘disgrace in the face of humanity’

Palestinian group Hamas on Friday described the attack on civilians fleeing northern Gaza to the south from the continued bombing as “criminal, fascist actions” and a “disgrace in the face of humanity.”

The remarks were made in a statement by the movement on Telegram after the Ministry of Interior and National Security in the Gaza Strip confirmed that there were deaths and injuries as a result of the Israeli army targeting displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Valley while they were heading to the south.

The movement added: “The occupation’s massacres against the displaced travelling on Salah Al-Din Street and in Al-Buraq school is a disgrace and will not break our people.”

The movement considered: “The occupation’s killing of more than 50 martyrs in these massacres and its continuation of committing more crimes before the eyes of the world brings shame on to the international community and humanity as a whole.”

Hamas revealed the number of casualties as a result of the Israeli bombing of Salah Al-Din Street and Al-Buraq School in its statement. No official statement has yet been issued by the Ministry of Health or the Interior in the Gaza Strip regarding the final toll of these two bombings.

This is not the first time that displaced people from the northern Gaza Strip heading towards the south have been subjected to Israeli bombing while travelling through the corridors announced by Israel.

Last Monday, the government media office in the Gaza Strip reported that there were bodies of hundreds of displaced Palestinians on roads that Israel had declared “safe” towards the south of the strip.

“We have received dozens of reports and appeals regarding the presence of hundreds of bodies of martyrs in the streets in different areas of Gaza City who tried to go through the alleged safe passage and who tried to take refuge from the raids last night (Sunday/Monday),” said the movement on Telegram.

This came after the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, renewed his warning to the people of Gaza and asked them to move towards the south “for their safety”.

For 35 days, the Israeli army has been waging a war on Gaza, during which it destroyed residential neighbourhoods, killing 11,78 Palestinians, including 4,506 children, 3,027 women and 678 elderly people, wounding more than 26,000. This is in addition to the killing of 183 Palestinians and the arrests of 2,280 in the West Bank, according to official sources.

