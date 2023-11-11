Gaza: 50 martyred inside Al-Buraq School following missile, artillery bombardment

The director of Al-Shifa Hospital announced the recovery of about 50 martyrs from inside Al-Buraq School in Gaza after an Israeli missile and artillery bombardment targeted it on the 35th day of the attack on Gaza.

The director of Al-Shifa Hospital, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, said: “About 50 martyrs were recovered from inside Al-Buraq School on Al-Lababidi Street in the Al-Nasr neighbourhood in Gaza after a missile and artillery bombardment targeted the school this morning.”

READ: Over 100 UN staffers killed in 1 month in Gaza: Official

Hamas’s government information office confirmed that a number of tanks were stationed 200 metres from Al-Buraq School in the Al-Nasr neighbourhood, where tanks surrounded Al-Nasr Hospital for Children, Al-Rantisi Hospital for Cancer, Children and Eyes and the Hospital for Mental and Psychological Diseases.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr Ashraf Al-Qudra stated: “The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the 35th day rose to 11,078 martyrs, including 4,506 children, 3,027 women and 678 elderly people, in addition to 27,490 citizens who sustained various injuries. We received 2,700 missing persons reports, including 1,500 children who are still under the rubble.”

The martyrs were killed in Gaza as a result of the violent Israeli bombing campaign, which caused massive destruction and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

READ: Why Palestinian resistance cannot be subdued