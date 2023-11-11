Colombia president: ‘It’s called Genocide, they do it to remove Palestinians from Gaza’

Colombian President Gustavo Petro tweeted on X on Friday: “It’s called Genocide, they do it to remove the Palestinian people from Gaza and take it over.”

Petro added, alongside photos taken after the Israeli targeting of a medical clinic in Al-Shifa Hospital complex: “The head of the state who carries out this genocide is a criminal against humanity.”

Petro also conveyed in a post on X: “The Republic of Colombia will contribute to the complaint by the Republic of Algeria filed before the International Criminal Court for war crimes against Mr Benjamin Netanyahu in light of the massacre of children and civilians of the Palestinian people that he has produced.”

Earlier on Friday, a number of Palestinians were martyred and others injured, including children and women, as a result of an Israeli bombing targeting the outpatient clinic at Al-Shifa Hospital, according to Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

