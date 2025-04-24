Middle East Monitor
Israel razes Palestinian house in eastern Bethlehem

April 24, 2025 at 4:40 pm

Israeli army raids the al-Dahisha Refugee Camp in Bethlehem, West Bank threatening to displace Palestinian refugees on April 02, 2025. [Hisham K. K. Abu Shaqra - Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli occupation army this morning demolished a house in Za’tara town, east of occupied Bethlehem, under the pretext that it was built without the necessary construction permit, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

According to local sources, bulldozers escorted by Israeli occupation soldiers knocked down a three-story house in Za’tara town belonging to the family of Abu Kaf.

In a separate incident, Israeli soldiers kidnapped a young Palestinian man after assaulting him near the Sadat Al-Khirba area, south of Hebron.

