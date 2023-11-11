Middle East Monitor
Syria: Drone attack launched on US military base

November 11, 2023 at 10:21 am

US Military vehicles Deir ez-Zor province in Syria, on August 13, 2023. [Ömer Al Diri – Anadolu Agency]

The US Al-Tanf military base in southern Syria, located in the Syrian desert near the Jordanian border, was attacked on Friday by unidentified drones, according to local sources.

Sources added that the drones targeted the US base, but there was no information about any casualties, according to Anadolu Agency’s correspondent.

There was no immediate statement from the US side regarding the attack on the base in Al-Tanf, which is located where the Syrian borders meet with Jordan and Iraq and administratively belongs to the Homs Governorate.

From time to time, Iranian-backed groups attack US bases on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River with missiles and drones.

