Gazan doctor details displacement events Facing forward, Sara Al-Saqqa, a medical doctor from Gaza, details her displacement journey and the path to the south. She described her journey, landmarks, and highlights, and said it was ‘humiliating’. On the path, which she described as ‘aligned by snipers and tanks’, an estimate of hundreds of thousands of Gazan people have been moving south, seeking refuge, after medical facilities in Gaza became subjects of active Israeli attacks. Israeli media now refers to the events of the ongoing displacement as ‘Nakba 2023’.