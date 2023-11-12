Middle East Monitor
Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in northern occupied West Bank: Health Ministry

November 12, 2023 at 12:21 pm

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians, Wissam Hamran, 22 and Amir Arqawi, 23 in Jenin on 11 Nov [Social media/X]

The Israeli army raided several areas in the northern occupied West Bank on Saturday and killed two Palestinians, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victims as Wissam Hamran, 22, who was killed during an Israeli incursion into Arraba, southwest of Jenin, and Amir Arqawi, 23, killed by Israeli forces in Jenin.

The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said the Israeli army raided Jenin from different directions and vandalized infrastructure and roads, destroyed several power transformers and deployed snipers in the area.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an exchange of gunfire erupted with Palestinians in Jenin.

At least 185 Palestinians have been killed and 2,500 injured by the Israeli forces across the West Bank since Oct. 7 when fighting broke out between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.

