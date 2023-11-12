Thousands march in South Africa in solidarity with Palestine

Thousands of South Africans marched Saturday in Cape Town to protest Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip which have resulted in the deaths of more than 11,000 victims, reports Anadolu Agency.

The protest organised by several civil society groups drew protesters from various religious denominations, including Muslims, Christians and Jews.

Demonstrators, holding Palestinian flags and banners with messages of solidarity with Palestinians, demanded an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Secretary-General of the ruling African National Congress party, Fikile Mbalula, and ANC MP, Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, asked the government to end diplomatic ties with Israel.

They also demanded that the government close the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria.

South Africa withdrew its entire diplomatic staff last week from Tel Aviv for consultation because of Israel’s war on Gaza.

This week, the Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky in connection with his recent alleged conduct relating to the war.

Belotsercovsky is accused of making disparaging remarks about those who speak out against attacks on Palestinians.

“Ambassador Belotsercovsky is called upon to conduct himself in line with the Vienna Conventions, which accord heads of diplomatic missions certain privileges and responsibilities, key amongst which is to recognise the sovereign decisions of the host nation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Friday.

South African citizens have held more than a dozen protests since the Israel-Palestine armed conflict began Oct. 7.

