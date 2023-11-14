Iraqi group bombs 2 US bases in Syria again

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq group announced this morning that it had targeted two American bases in Syria and that a new missile had entered service as part of its response to the crimes of the Zionist occupation in its attacks on Gaza under American direction and management.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq stated in a series of statements that it targeted “the two American occupation bases in the Al-Omar oilfield in Syria with a drone.” It also targeted, in a separate operation, the American base in the Green Village deep inside Syria with a drone.

The group noted that in both strikes, it managed to directly hit its targets.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq revealed that it had introduced, for the first time, a short-range smart missile called Sarem, into service.

The group stressed that these targets were hit “in the context of responding to the crimes of the Zionist occupation in its aggression on Gaza under American guidance and administration.”

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has previously carried out more than 50 operations that targeted military bases in Iraq and Syria that included American forces, in addition to targeting the Israeli Red Sea resort city of Eilat since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on 7 October.