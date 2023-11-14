Jordan FM: Hamas did not create conflict, the conflict created it

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has warned of a “much- gloomier” future as the Israeli government “has crossed all red lines”.

In a statement issued yesterday, Safadi said the world must remember that the war did not start on 7 October, and that the conflict has its roots, adding that “Hamas did not create the conflict, but rather the conflict created it.”

“Israel has an interest in undermining the Jordanian position’s credibility because it harms it, and any attempt to displace the Palestinians towards Jordan is a declaration of war to which we will respond and deal with all decisiveness,” he added, pointing out that “Jordan will resort to all the cards and tools that can contribute to stopping the Israeli aggression against Gaza.”

For his part, Jordanian King Abdullah II stressed that any scenario that leads to reoccupying parts of Gaza or establishing buffer zones there will exacerbate the crisis, stressing that this is unacceptable and is considered an attack on Palestinian rights.

In a meeting with lawmakers, former prime ministers and politicians yesterday, Jordan’s King Abdullah said “the military or security solution cannot succeed,” stressing that the war must be stopped and a serious political process must be launched that leads to peace and achieving the two-state solution.

He also stressed that the highest priority today is to stop the war on Gaza and bring in sufficient aid, calling on the international community to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip immediately, out of respect for international law and the United Nations Charter.

“The origins of the crisis is the [Israeli] occupation and depriving the Palestinians of their legitimate rights,” he continued, adding: “The solution starts from here. Any other path will result in failure and more cycles of violence and destruction.”

For the 38th day in a row, the Israeli army with support from the United States and mercenaries, continues its aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip, as its warplanes bomb hospitals, residential areas, bakeries and schools sheltering thousands for forcibly displaced families while preventing the entry of water, food and fuel, and killing more than 11,180 people, almost 8,000 of them being children.

Jordan: foreign minister calls for support against Israel’s crimes like support for Ukraine