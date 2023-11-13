Jordan: foreign minister calls for support against Israel's crimes like support for Ukraine

Jordan’s foreign minister has called on Europe to show the same level of support against Israel’s war crimes as has been shown in backing Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. Ayman Al-Safadi made his call in a telephone call with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

“The EU needs to take a direct position on Israel’s war crimes, based on the same legal principles and system of human values on which it built its arguments to mobilise international support for its position regarding the Ukrainian crisis,” insisted Al-Safadi. “The international community’s failure to demand an end to the war crimes committed by Israel [against the Palestinians] and establishing the basis for holding its officials legally and politically accountable represents a cover for its aggression and exposes the reality of selectivity in the application of international law.”

Al-Safadi said that Israel has committed all sorts of war crimes, crossed all humanitarian and moral red lines and violated all legal texts in its “barbaric aggression” to the point of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. “Despite this, neither the UN Security Council nor the European Union requested a ceasefire which is the minimum to be done out of their legal and moral responsibilities.”

The Jordanian minister warned that this international failure to assume humanitarian and legal responsibilities in the face of the Israeli war crimes sends the message that the identities of the victim and the perpetrator are the standard according to which international law and humanitarian principles are applied. Israel, he noted, appears to be above international law and above accountability. “The repercussions of this failure will haunt the international system for a long time.”

