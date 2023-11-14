Turkiye's First Lady to host summit in Istanbul with spouses of leaders to support Palestine

Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan, on Wednesday will host a summit in Istanbul with the spouses of leaders to support the embattled people of Palestine, Anadolu Agency reports.

Erdogan, who has repeatedly stressed the need to reduce the loss of innocent civilian lives in Gaza and bring peace to the region, will host a summit with the participation of spouses of state leaders.

The spouses will convey a message from Istanbul to the world under the auspices of the Turkish First Lady at the meeting to be held at the Dolmabahce Office.

Spouses and special representatives of state leaders from many countries, including Qatar, Malaysia and Uzbekistan, are expected to join the summit.

Following Erdogan’s opening speech, it is expected that each participating spouse will also deliver a speech.

The meeting will show strong solidarity for ending the suffering of civilians in Gaza and finding a resolution to the crisis.

Erdogan, on Tuesday, also met with Marieme Faye Sall, First Lady of the West African nation of Senagal.

We share common sadness and concern for the tragedy in Gaza

Erdogan said on X, adding:

I would like to thank Marieme for her solidarity in stopping the attacks against innocent civilians as soon as possible

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip nears its 40th day, at least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,700 women and children, and more than 28,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings including hospitals, mosques and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

