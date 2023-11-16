Israeli leadership ‘busy spewing lies about Turkiye': Turkish Communications Director

Turkish Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, slammed Israeli officials, Thursday, for spreading disinformation about Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We are not surprised by the Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) and Foreign Minister’s (Eli Cohen) efforts to distract from their war crimes against civilians,” Altun wrote on X. “Just as the Israeli government has been spreading disinformation about their atrocities against Palestinians, their leadership at the very top is now busy spewing lies about Turkiye.”

Altun said Erdogan has never been afraid to speak the truth and will continue to do so.

“The whole world saw what the Israeli government has been doing in Gaza for more than a month. No amount of disinformation can conceal the facts,” he said.

As a politician who built his career on destroying any chance of peace for decades, Netanyahu obviously cannot handle hearing the truth about his senseless war targeting Palestinian civilians. Netanyahu and extremist elements like him are perpetrators of occupation, ethnic cleansing and war crimes

‘Turkiye will never abandon Palestine’

Israel has no interest in building peace in the region and it will continue to push for war at any opportunity that comes, said Altun.

Despite Israeli politicians’ insistence on “perpetual violence”, Altun urged the world to push and unite for fair and just peace, while depriving Israeli politicians of their “worst instincts”.

“Once again, we condemn the Israeli politicians’ crimes against Palestinian civilians. They have already lost in the court of public opinion. They cannot hide this fact by attacking our leadership with lies and slander,” he said. “Despite Israel’s systematic warmongering and disinformation campaigns, we remain committed to doing everything we can for peace. Turkiye will never abandon Palestine!”

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered day 41, Turkiye has been unwavering in its support for Palestine.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October. .

At least 11,500 Palestinians have since been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

