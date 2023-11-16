Spanish deputy PM calls for sanctions and arms embargo against Israel Spain's Deputy Prime Minister, Yolanda Diaz, addressed the ongoing crisis in Besieged Gaza. Diaz underscored the deaths of over 12,000 people including children. Stressing the urgent need for a reevaluation of the United Nations' role and other international legal frameworks. Diaz advocated for a comprehensive response. This includes advocating for an immediate ceasefire, implementing sanctions, intensifying diplomatic pressure, and considering an embargo on arms trading with Israel. She ended her speech by questioning why such diplomatic actions are always available against other states but not Israel.