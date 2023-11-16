Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Spanish deputy PM calls for sanctions and arms embargo against Israel

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister, Yolanda Diaz, addressed the ongoing crisis in Besieged Gaza. Diaz underscored the deaths of over 12,000 people including children. Stressing the urgent need for a reevaluation of the United Nations' role and other international legal frameworks. Diaz advocated for a comprehensive response. This includes advocating for an immediate ceasefire, implementing sanctions, intensifying diplomatic pressure, and considering an embargo on arms trading with Israel. She ended her speech by questioning why such diplomatic actions are always available against other states but not Israel.

November 16, 2023 at 8:13 pm

READ: UN says food systems are collapsing in Gaza, with aid for just 10 per cent

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending