Woman's prayer amidst Gaza's health and hunger crisis

The United Nations’ human rights chief, Volker Turk, raised alarm over the impending health and hunger crises in Gaza following prolonged Israeli military activities. Addressing an informal briefing in Geneva, Turk warned of the imminent risk of extensive infectious disease outbreaks and severe hunger, conditions worsened by the recent conflict.

The crisis is intensified by the destruction of key infrastructure. Every bakery in Gaza has shut down following Israeli air strikes, cutting off a vital food source for the already distressed populace. This critical situation underscores the deepening hardships and challenges faced by the people of Gaza in the wake of the conflict.

