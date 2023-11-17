Israel refuses visit from UN Human Rights chief

Israel has rejected a request for a visit from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, amid growing concern over the escalation of violence in its war on Gaza.

According to Euro News, the Israeli mission to the United Nations in Geneva told the French news agency AFP in response to a question about Turk’s request to visit Israel, “Israel is not aware of any additional benefit to a visit from the High Commissioner at this time.”

The occupations state has repeatedly refused to cooperate with UN fact finding missions and often a calls into questions facts and figures released about the apartheid policies it imposes on Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza and within the Green Line.

