Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Southern Gaza residents aid displaced Palestinian civilians from Al-Shifa Hospital

Residents of southern Gaza are extending aid to Palestinian civilians who were forcibly expelled from Al-Shifa Hospital by Israeli forces. These civilians, seeking safety within the hospital’s walls, faced the grim reality of having no secure shelter amidst the dire conditions prevalent across Gaza. Despite their own challenges, the local residents are providing whatever assistance they can.

November 18, 2023 at 3:49 pm

READ: Israel bombs another UN-affiliated school in Gaza, killing and injuring dozens of people

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending