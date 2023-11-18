Southern Gaza residents aid displaced Palestinian civilians from Al-Shifa Hospital
Residents of southern Gaza are extending aid to Palestinian civilians who were forcibly expelled from Al-Shifa Hospital by Israeli forces. These civilians, seeking safety within the hospital’s walls, faced the grim reality of having no secure shelter amidst the dire conditions prevalent across Gaza. Despite their own challenges, the local residents are providing whatever assistance they can.
November 18, 2023 at 3:49 pm