Detained son returns… Gazan family united in safety A Gazan family experienced overwhelming mixed feelings as their son, detained on the ‘safe corridor, returned. The family, who lost everything and fled to the South of Gaza, have seen the detainment of their son and lived the atrocities of other families who lost their members to similar random detainments and reported executions. To their joy, their son returned making their family one of the luckiest survivors as they were reunited in safety.