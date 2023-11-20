Dublin shows solidarity for Gaza and Palestine Thousands protested in Dublin on the 18th of November in solidarity with Gaza. The president of Sinn Fein, Mary Lou McDonald gave a speech to the crowd reassuring them that Ireland can do more. McDonald pledged that the Israeli war crimes will not be forgotten and that Ireland will remain in support of Palestine until it gets its freedom. McDonald demanded the ending of the ethnic cleansing and the war crimes actively committed in Gaza by Israel.