Hamas: Israel 'fabricating lies' to justify its genocide

Israel “deliberately fabricated lies and false narratives” about what took place on 7 October in order to justify the genocide it is committing in Gaza “with the aim of displacing Palestinians from their land”, Hamas said in response to Israeli media reports which reveal many revellers were killed by Israeli helicopter fire.

Over the weekend, Haaretz reported that an Israeli security assessment of events on 7 October based on an investigation by police found that the Palestinian resistance had no knowledge of the Nova Festival being held near Gaza, adding that an Israeli military helicopter opened fire on Palestinian resistance fighters but wounded Israelis attending the festival.

It said, according to the assessment, the gunmen had no prior information about the festival which was held close to the Kibbutz Re’im, near the Gaza fence.

A statement issued by Hamas yesterday said the report “proves the [Israeli] occupation government has deliberately fabricated lies and false narratives about the events of that day, to justify the killings and genocide it committed with the aim of displacing the Palestinians from their land and homes.”

“The investigation refutes all the official Zionist allegations, narratives and… lies.”

According to the statement, an Israeli official has recently said forensic investigation showed that about 200 of the charred corpses from the site belonged to Palestinians, “which refutes the falsity of the Zionist claim that the [Palestinian] resistance burnt the settlers’ bodies, and confirms that they were killed by Zionist bombing based on the Hannibal Protocol, which stipulates the killing of prisoners and their captors to prevent capture operations.”

“These facts that are beginning to emerge about the process of deception and misinformation practised by the occupation government… require a firm international stance, to stop these unprecedented violations being committed today in the Gaza Strip, based on false and misleading narratives, and to hold those who participated in these violations accountable, and to form a special international tribunal for war crimes committed by the occupation and its leaders against civilians in the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

In its statement, Hamas called on “the American administration, Western capitals, and the Western media, which have adopted the false Zionist narrative without verification, to withdraw their positions in support of the genocidal war against our Palestinian people, during which all international laws and agreements have been violated, and to bear their responsibility to stop the aggression, massacres and crimes of ethnic cleansing against our people.”

Hamas: Israeli attacks targeted 60 per cent of residential units in Gaza