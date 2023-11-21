Algeria President Tebboune, Turkiye President Erdogan discuss need for accountability over Gaza 'genocide'

Algerian President, Abdelmajid Tebboune, said Tuesday that he and Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasised the importance of prosecuting those responsible for “genocide” in the Gaza Strip before the International Criminal Court, Anadolu Agency reports.

We reiterated our condemnation of the systematic policy of repression and genocide and forced displacement carried out by the Zionist entity (Israel)

Tebboune said during a joint news conference with Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Algiers.

We emphasised the necessity for condemnation and denunciation to be accompanied by urgent action, to stop the settlement expansion and deter the terrorism practiced by settlers against Palestinians in the (occupied) West Bank. This should result in holding those responsible for the genocide in the Gaza Strip accountable before the International Criminal Court

Tebboune added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on 7 October.

Authorities in Gaza said, Monday ,that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the enclave since 7 October has jumped to over 13,300 including 5,600 children, 3,550 women, and 201 medical staff.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

