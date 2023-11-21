American Evangelical leader Franklin Graham meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief organisation, met with Israeli President Netanyahu to express support for Israel on Wednesday. ‘Israel is God’s people,’ said Graham, adding that ‘it's clear the devil wants to destroy this nation.’ Netanyahu claimed Israel is fighting a war ‘according to international law, trying to minimise civilian casualties’. In the meeting, the Israeli president told Graham ‘our common battle’ is ‘the battle of civilisation against barbarism’. Netanyahu also criticised Turkish President Erdogan for ‘supporting Hamas terrorism’ and calling Israel a terrorist state. He said the world today is divided into two forces, those who support Israel and those who support Hamas.