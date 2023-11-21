Danny Danon suggests resettlement option for Gazans amid conflict Israeli politician Danny Danon has sparked controversy with his suggestion that Palestinians in Gaza should be given the option to relocate to other countries. The former Israeli ambassador to the UN suggested each country take on a ‘symbolic number’ to facilitate the relocation of people in Gaza to other countries. Danon's proposal has been met with criticism, with some accusing him of attempting to portray ethnic cleansing as humanitarianism. His comments come amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has led to the killing of over 12,000 Palestinians.