Dozens killed in Al-Falujah school in northern Gaza

Occupation forces this morning committed a new massacre after bombing a school housing displaced people in Al-Falujah area, west of the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported that many displaced people were martyred, and others were injured after taking refuge in the Hafsa School in Al-Falujah area, west of Jabaliya in the Gaza Strip, following a violent raid by the Israeli occupation army.

The agency added that the Israeli death machine bombed nine homes in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip, martyring and seriously wounding many.

This comes amid a complete cut off of communication and internet services in the areas of Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, as Israel targets communications towers.

For the 45th day, the occupation continues its attack on Gaza, in an attempt to eliminate all forms of life in Gaza and forcibly displace its population, by deliberately targeting residential areas and neighbourhoods, convoys of displaced persons and hospitals.

The death toll has risen to more than 13,000 martyrs, including 5,500 children and 3,500 women, in addition to more than 30,000 others sustaining various injuries, most of whom are children and women, according to the latest figures from the Government Media Office in Gaza.

The actual number of those killed is expected to be much higher as the lack of communication services and fuel have left people cut off, unable to access medical care, while several thousand are thought to be trapped beneath the rubble, either dead or trapped alive and suffering a slow death.

