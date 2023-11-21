WHO chief 'appalled' by attack on Gaza's Indonesian Hospital

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief yesterday said he is “appalled” by an attack on the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Anadolu news agency reported.

The attack reportedly resulted “in 12 deaths, including patients, and tens of injuries, including critical and life-threatening ones,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

“Health workers and civilians should never have to be exposed to such horror, and especially while inside a hospital,” Tedros urged.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Interior in Gaza confirmed that Israel had bombed dozens of displaced people as they were leaving the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, killing and wounding dozens; a number of doctors also suffered injuries as a result of the shelling.

Israeli forces are surrounding the hospital with dozens of heavy military vehicles and artillery less than a kilometre away. Snipers are deployed on nearby rooftops, preventing ambulances from reaching the hospital to transport the wounded. The Indonesian Hospital is the only partially-functioning hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. The Indonesian Hospital is the only remaining functioning hospital in northern Gaza.

